Businesses in Gidlow, Wigan and Pemberton star.
1. Down Your Way in Gidlow, Wigan Indoor Market and Pemberton
. Photo: STAFF
2. Stephanie Martindale and Susan Gale, right, at Gidlow Plaice fish and chip shop on Gidlow Lane
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Hannah Howard from Hannah Simons flowers and gift shop on Gidlow Lane
. Photo: MA
4. Adele Neylon from Deli-licious on Gidlow Lane
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.