By Charles Graham
Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
The clock rolls back to August and September 2013 for these pictures from the Wigan Today library of shop and salon staff pictured for the Evening Post’s old Down Your Way photo profile page.

Businesses in Gidlow, Wigan and Pemberton star.

1. Down Your Way in Gidlow, Wigan Indoor Market and Pemberton

. Photo: STAFF

2. Stephanie Martindale and Susan Gale, right, at Gidlow Plaice fish and chip shop on Gidlow Lane

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Hannah Howard from Hannah Simons flowers and gift shop on Gidlow Lane

. Photo: MA

4. Adele Neylon from Deli-licious on Gidlow Lane

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

