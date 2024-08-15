..
.

Down Your Way: retro pictures from Bryn, Scholes and Standish

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
The Wigan Evening Post used to publish a weekly picture profile of a particular borough community called Down Your Way. These images were taken of people working in businesses in or around Bryn crossroads, Scholes precinct and Standish High Street back in 2010.

See if you recognise any of their faces.

.

1. Gemma Finlay, High Street, Standish

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

2. Della Sharrock, left and Vicki Holden of Gilmore's Vets, High Street, Standish

. Photo: PG

Photo Sales
.(Wigan Newspix)

3. Heath Pearce, Domestic Appliance Centre, High Street, Standish

.(Wigan Newspix) Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. Amanda Carney at Village Hair Design, High Street, Standish

. Photo: PG

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScholesStandish

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.