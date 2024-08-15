See if you recognise any of their faces.
1. Gemma Finlay, High Street, Standish
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Della Sharrock, left and Vicki Holden of Gilmore's Vets, High Street, Standish
. Photo: PG
3. Heath Pearce, Domestic Appliance Centre, High Street, Standish
.(Wigan Newspix) Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Amanda Carney at Village Hair Design, High Street, Standish
. Photo: PG
