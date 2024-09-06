Down your way: visiting Wigan businesses in 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
In recent weeks we have been revisiting the old Down Your Way picture features that appeared in the Wigan Evening Post almost 15 years ago.

This latest gallery features staff and customers of shops and other businesses at the Hope Enterprise Centre on Scot Lane, Marsh Green; Park Road in Wigan; and Market Street in Atherton.

.

1. Down Your Way in 2010: Park Road, Atherton Market Street and Hope Enterprise Centre

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. Michael Hall and Jackie Dean at Digital Impressions in Park Road

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

3. Andrea Kinsella at All Occasions florist on Park Road

. Photo: GB

.

4. Laura Simm and regular customer Julie Calder at Root 79 on Park Road

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

