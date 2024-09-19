Down your way: Wigan business staff and customers in 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
We’re revisiting a few more of the Wigan Evening Post’s old Down Your Way picture features today which profiled staff in shops, salons, garages and the like in particular streets and precincts.

These images are from late in 2010 and feature workers and customers in Wallgate, Hallgate, Norley Hall Avenue and Dingle Road in Up Holland.

2. Bernard Long at Longy's Sports Nutrition on Hallgate

3. Mel Taylor, right, and staff at The Cutting Rooms on Hallgate

4. Gary Thompson, left, and Michael Rickard at T&M Rickard & Sons Shoe Repairs on Hallgate

