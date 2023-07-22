Drone delivery for takeaway services could transform dining for Wigan residents
The traditional wait for a delivery driver to navigate traffic and travel the borough’s streets may soon be a relic of the past.
The not-so-distant future could see your favourite meals flying directly to your doorstep with delivery drones.
These high-tech couriers are preparing to redefine how Wigan enjoys its food. From Hindley to Standish, drones are preparing to traverse Wigan's airspace, delivering hot, delicious meals faster than ever before.
Leading the way are companies like Manna and Skyports, which have demonstrated their capabilities with thousands of successful deliveries during trial periods.
These drones are designed for efficiency, capable of speeds up to 50 mph, and equipped with sophisticated onboard detectors to safely avoid obstacles.
As with all technology utilising airspace, safety is a paramount concern and the Civil Aviation Authority closely regulates drone operations.
Under current laws, drones must remain within the controller's sight, unless a special license is obtained.
As the Government seeks to nurture innovation in this sector, there may be an expansion in licenses granted and an increase in drones in Wigan's skies.
This service also offers notable environmental advantages, with zero CO2 emissions and the potential to reduce road congestion.
Sten Saar, CEO of Zego, a provider of commercial motor insurance for delivery drivers, said: "As we look ahead, we envision a world where drone technology plays a significant role in delivery services. We're excited to be part of this future and to develop solutions that support these advancements.”