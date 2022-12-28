Drop-in sessions, workshops and one-to-one support on offer to help Wigan businesses facing rising costs

GC Business Growth Hub has launched a new support package to help firms manage the increasing cost of doing business, together with Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Greater Manchester Business Board (LEP), local authorities and business representative organisations.

#HereForBusiness brings together support and practical solutions for Wigan’s business community – which includes 2,130 SMEs – to help them deal with energy price rises and other increasing costs.

With a dedicated advisor on the ground in Wigan, the support can be tailored to local challenges and opportunities.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux

Drop-in sessions are being held for businesses to find out more about the support on offer.

They will be held on: Thursday, January 12 and Thursday, February 2 at Leigh Library; Tuesday, January 17 at Ashton Library; and Thursday, January 26 at Sovereign Business Park in Wigan. Each session runs from 10am to 1pm.

Support offered by #HereForBusiness includes a series of webinars and “Strive and Thrive” workshops, which will help companies develop a plan to respond to the current economic situation.

The next Strive and Thrive workshop takes place at Leigh Works, on Bold Street, Leigh, from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, February 7, focusing on financial resilience for businesses providing everyday essential services, such as food retail, care sector, health and beauty and retail.

Janine Smith, director of GC Business Growth Hub

Also available through the campaign is one-to-one support to address immediate challenges, longer-term planning and access to Finance, which works with businesses to understand their costs, cashflow and income patterns.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Wigan’s businesses have already shown so much resilience through the challenges of recent years, but the difficulties we are all facing this winter with energy bills and other increasing costs can seem overwhelming. That is why it is so important that there are schemes like #HereForBusiness to signpost the right support.

“If you have any concerns about the immediate future, whether it is with regards to paying bills, achieving growth, reducing costs or improving productivity, there are high quality resources available right on your doorstep for you. Now is the best time to start to take advantage of what’s out there.”

Janine Smith, director of GC Business Growth Hub, said: “As we head towards winter, rising energy bills and supply chain prices are causing real challenges for businesses here in Wigan and around the country. But support is available and it’s crucial to act sooner rather than later to start to access this help rather than wait until the new year when the situation could be even more difficult.

“#HereForBusiness has resources and tailored support available for businesses, whatever they are facing right now, whether it’s focusing on getting through this current crisis or planning for how to keep their growth plans on track with an uncertain landscape ahead of them. It’s available in various formats to suit your needs and availability and the local expertise to make a real difference.”

Find out more about #HereForBusiness by visiting www.businessgrowthhub.com/here-for-business