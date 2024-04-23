Eco-Electric homes hit the market in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oakwood Fields, located on Bainbridge Avenue via Hesketh Meadow Lane, offers a mix of three and four-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection.

The gas-free ‘Eco Electric’ homes all feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

The energy efficient properties also offer high levels of insulation, energy efficient windows and doors and a host of options and extras, including energy efficient appliances and smart home technology, all of which can make homes more sustainable.

The Amberley

Among the homes available is the three-bedroom detached Amberley which boasts a double-fronted design, a porched entrance and central hallway. To the left is a kitchen and dining room and to the right a spacious lounge. A handy cloakroom and utility complete the downstairs accommodation, while upstairs there is a family bathroom and three double bedrooms – the main bedroom has its own en-suite. Prices currently start from £375,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “Not only do our designs feature traditional Arts and Crafts inspired architecture and a high interior specification, but their energy efficiency ratings will also be among the best on the new build market.

“Research by the HBF suggests that houses build to the latest building regulations, Part L, can save home buyers 74% on their energy bills compared to the average second-hand home, which equates to around £216 per month*.”

Commuters will appreciate its proximity to the A580 East Lancashire Road, the M6 and M62 Croft interchange, and Newton-le-Willows station with direct trains to Liverpool, Manchester, Chester, and Leeds.

Redrow is creating areas of green space around the development, with footpaths and cycle-paths connecting to open land to the north and east and playing fields to the south.

For more information, call the sales team on 01942 447971, or visit www.redrow.co.uk/oakwoodfields