Eco-friendly Wigan borough mall wins fourth award

From right: Sue Siddall and David Williamson, the mall’s cleaning team leader and team member with Phil Williams of PLAN-IT EC who presented the award

The prize was awarded to the mall for its waste management achievements and recycling initiatives and it was presented at a glitzy awards ceremony in London.

Spinning Gate’s latest entry included details of all the environmental successes such as ensuring 100 per cent of the site waste was diverted from landfill, reducing the total volume of waste produced from site by 38 per cent from previous year (-30,440kg volume of waste).

The centre has proudly achieved a -53 per cent reduction in the waste produced from site during the past four years, while reducing its energy consumption by 10 per cent, saving 3,980kWh from the previous year.

Spinning Gate appointed a recycling charity who collect used IT and electrical equipment from site, continued to promote its used postage stamp recycling scheme, invited shoppers to drop off their used postage stamps, which the centre then forward on to Kicks Count charity for recycling.

The centre recycles wooden pallets, used store fittings, pens, batteries, printer cartridges, plastic hangers, light fittings and source local charities to donate unwanted items to minimise the volume of waste produced from the centre. Centre manager Karen Cox said: “What a fantastic achievement! The centre team continue to work incredibly hard during a turbulent 18 months, maintaining excellent standards, whilst continuing to achieve such amazing results.

“The Green Apple awards are internationally recognised to improve environmental performance, encourage the efficient use of resources and support social benefits through community engagement.”