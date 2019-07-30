Elite Care: Wigan home care provider doing just what it says on the tin

Personal care is one of the most important jobs around. It encompasses the vast responsibility of looking after loved ones, adapting to their often specific requirements with grace and warmth. It's not a job you want doing by just anyone, which is where Elite Care come in.

Founded last year by the quartet of Emma Johnson, Janet Myler, Stephanie McDowell, and Katy Naughton - who between them boast over 60 years of experience in the health and social care sector - the home care provider does what it says on the tin: elite care.

(From left) the Elite Care team of Janet Myler, Emma Johnson, Katy Naughton and Steph McDowell.

"We look after people like they're our own," says Emma (44), who is from Wigan and is the Director of Care. "I've got overall responsibility for Elite Care and I love it; we've all worked together before and the reason we set up Elite Care was to take the way we want to work and run with it. We want to provide quality care without restrictions - we come to work, earn a wage, and give a blooming good service."

Supporting clients with every aspect of personal care from domestic duties and social activities to palliative and dementia care, Elite's 21 members of staff work with 32 residents in total.

Registered Manager Stephanie McDowell (32) is from Widnes and said: "Day to day, the job can be different, but I oversee the business, clients, staff, meetings, and updates in the industry. It's all about giving quality care and looking after staff; happy staff, happy clients."

Working closely with Wigan Council having been awarded a place on the NHS framework, Elite Care have also recently been awarded a positive rating in their first Care Quality Commission evaluation, being judged as Good overall and Outstanding in responsiveness.

Steph McDowell

"We're streamlined," explained Janet Myler (57), who is also from Widnes and works in Quality and Governance. "I oversee the compliance side of things, making sure we're within regulations and that we respond to clients, and I also oversee staff members' professional development. I keep in touch with the community to make sure everything is as it should be; we've even got a new app to make sure everything is a lot more inclusive for families."

Janet Myler