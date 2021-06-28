Employers urged to let workers watch Euro 2020 games

The TUC suggested that managers should talk to their employees ahead of key games and allow them to watch the action on the company’s premises.

Staff working from home should be allowed to finish early to watch games while others should be offered the chance to start early or finish later, said the union organisation.

Flexible working has benefits for businesses and their workforces, said the TUC, adding that the increase in remote working since the pandemic means many staff will be working from home.

Employers are being urged to make arrangements for workers to watch Euro 2020 games

More than one in five UK employees work evenings and weekends, and many will want to watch the matches too, such as England’s encounter with Germany on Tuesday, said the TUC.

General secretary Frances O’Grady – an England and Arsenal supporter – said: “Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams in Euro 2020, especially after the tournament was postponed last year.

“Bosses should talk to their staff and try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home and then claim back their time afterwards.

“Whether it’s about major sporting events like Euro 2020, attending a medical appointment or picking up the kids from school, allowing people more flexibility in how and when they do their work makes them happier. It cuts absenteeism and raises productivity.”