Entente cordiale: Wigan's French town-twinning scheme celebrated in annual week-long celebration

A decades-long partnership between Wigan borough and Angers, a city in France, is set to be celebrated as the third annual French Week is announced.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
French Week, which takes place at venues across Wigan, Leigh and Hindley, allows local people to immerse themselves in French culture while strengthening cultural links between the two communities.

Cinema, cheese and wine tasting, games and craft activities, a pétanque tournament and a mural created in partnership with Angers artists Dupin and Duclos and young people from Wigan Youth Zone are all on the week’s exciting lineup.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Mayoress Samantha Lloyd, chief execultive of Wigan Council Alison McKenzie-Folan with other Wigan Council members, welcome some of the members of the Angers Twinning delegation and exchange books in a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall last summerThe Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson and Mayoress Samantha Lloyd, chief execultive of Wigan Council Alison McKenzie-Folan with other Wigan Council members, welcome some of the members of the Angers Twinning delegation and exchange books in a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall last summer
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We’re really proud that we’ve been twinned with Angers for over 35 years, with a friendship beginning in the 1970s before it was made official back in 1988.

“Culture is a massive priority for us here at Wigan Council and our borough’s cultural manifesto, the Fire Within, has brought over £35m into the borough.

“But what’s most important is the impact this has on our individuals and communities and the positive tangible effect it has on their health and wellbeing.”

The week, organised by Ambassadress of Angers at Wigan Council in partnership with cultural partners from both towns, takes place from Friday, April 5 – Saturday, April 13.

Pupils at Lamberhead Junior School Pemberton welcome friends from Wigan's twin town Angers, France in 1990Pupils at Lamberhead Junior School Pemberton welcome friends from Wigan's twin town Angers, France in 1990
French art duo, Dupin and Duclos, added: “We paint cities and various imaginary landscapes to create visual playgrounds which help people to create stories and imagine characters.

"We’re really excited to be taking part in the cultural exchange with Wigan Council and Angers, and can’t wait to create a huge mural at Wigan Youth Zone which we’ll develop with youngsters aged between eight and 18 which represents their dreams for the future.”Please note that some events are bookable. A full programme will be released online soon: Culture and art (wigan.gov.uk)

