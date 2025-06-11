Evolve goes for gold with Wigan Youth Zone

Evolve, the Wigan-based leading provider of managed network solutions and IT services, has increased its charitable commitment to Wigan Youth Zone by becoming a Gold Patron.

A registered charity backed by Wigan Council and partnerships with local businesses, Wigan Youth Zone is one of Europe’s largest youth zones.

It is a state-of-the-art facility which offers young people from across Wigan and Leigh the opportunity to make friends, have new experiences, gain skills and access support services. It is open to all young people in the borough aged 8 to 19, or up to 25 for those with additional needs.

The substantial Gold Patron sponsorship from Evolve, which was previously a Silver Patron, will enable even more young people to access activities such as sports, creative arts, employability programmes and mentoring.

Emma Safo, Fundraising and Events Coordinator at Wigan Youth Zone; Carly Johnson, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Evolve; Ryan Stephenson-Brown, COO at Evolve; Georgia English-Mather, Brand & Events Manager at Evolve; Lynsey Heyes, Head of Fundraising at Wigan Youth Zone; Anthon Ashworth-Steen, CEO at Wigan Youth Zone

As well as Evolve’s financial backing for the charity through its pledge as a Gold Patron, the company regularly takes on additional initiatives to contribute to Wigan Youth Zone’s vital work in the community. This includes staff volunteering days such as taking part in the Employability Programme, which helps 16 to 17-year-olds gain valuable life and professional skills. Evolve also runs a monthly non-uniform day fundraiser, where participating staff donate to the charity via JustGiving.

In 2024, the Evolve team raised more than £2,500 for Wigan Youth Zone by completing the Tough Mudder assault course, which was matched by Evolve’s board to bring the total donation to more than £5,000. This September, the team are set to test their mettle once again by taking on the 10-kilometre Born Survivor military-style assault course, with 30 gruelling obstacles designed by Royal Marines Commandos. As in 2024, the company will match the donations.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group, said: “We are dedicated to our local community and deeply proud to be a Wigan success story. Wigan Youth Zone is an asset to our borough and has created a powerful legacy of people and organisations working in partnership to enable young people to reach their potential.

“A bright future should be within reach for every young person in Wigan and Leigh. The tireless work of everyone at Wigan Youth Zone means they can access a fantastic range of resources to gain essential skills, enjoy exciting experiences and develop the confidence to succeed.

“We are honoured to be a Gold Patron of such an important organisation. I would also like to thank our team members at Evolve who have given their passion, time and energy to making our continued contributions possible.”

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “Partnerships are the lifeblood of Wigan Youth Zone - it simply would not be possible to deliver the breadth and depth of essential services without the support of companies and individuals who support our work by donating money, services, time or items to our charity.

“On behalf of Wigan Youth Zone, thank you to everyone at Evolve Business Group for your generous and impactful support.”