Evolve Surpasses 5% Club Commitment with Growth in Apprenticeship Opportunities

Marking National Apprenticeship Week, Evolve reveals it has exceeded its 5% Club promise to hire more apprentices across the business.

To mark this year’s National Apprenticeship Week, 10-16 February 2025, leading provider of Managed Network Solutions and IT Services, Evolve, has renewed its commitment to nurturing new talent by exceeding its 5% Club pledge.

Demonstrating its dedication to skills development and career progression, Evolve has significantly increased the number of apprentices within its workforce, surpassing the industry benchmark for training and development.

In 2023, 8% of Evolve’s employees were enrolled in apprenticeship programmes—a figure that has since risen to an impressive 9.24% in 2024. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment and providing practical, hands-on experience that drives both individual growth and business success.

Commenting on the milestone, Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO of Evolve Business Group, said: “At Evolve, we pride ourselves on cultivating a company culture where people are our greatest asset. Apprentices are integral members of our team, bringing fresh perspectives and enthusiasm that enrich our organisation. We are deeply committed to supporting internal progression, and one of the key benefits we offer is the opportunity to gain valuable qualifications while earning on the job. Our apprenticeships are a cornerstone of our strategy to develop future leaders and foster long-term success.”

Evolve’s outstanding efforts in workforce development were recently recognised with a Silver Award in the Wigan Council Business Review, further solidifying its reputation as a top employer dedicated to talent growth.

Supporting the 5% Club Mission

Evolve’s membership in The 5% Club reflects its alignment with a nationwide movement focused on expanding quality training opportunities through earn-and-learn roles. The 5% Club is a campaign that encourages businesses to invest at least 5% of their workforce in apprenticeships and similar programmes. By exceeding this threshold, Evolve exemplifies the values championed by the organisation.

Alan added: “We are thrilled to not only meet but exceed our 5% Club commitment. Our collaboration with The 5% Club charity remains a vital part of our strategy to ensure sustained investment in training and development, regardless of how quickly we grow. We are proud to be part of a collective effort driving the future of skills development in the UK.”

The impact of this initiative continues to be felt by many current Evolve apprentices, including Tyler Lowe, Apprentice First Line Engineer, and Sam Bradshaw, IT Second Line Support Manager, who joined Evolve as an apprentice seven years ago.

Tyler reflected on his apprenticeship at Evolve so far, saying: “My apprenticeship at Evolve has helped me to develop the skills and confidence I need to set me on a positive path for the future. In a relatively short space of time, I have become one of the most knowledgeable people in my area, and people now come straight to me with questions about it. It’s a great feeling to know how far I’ve come since my first day as an apprentice. The whole Evolve team has reassured me that I can explore what is best for me, ensure that I am on the right path, and that I will be supported to get there.”

Sam commented on how his apprenticeship at Evolve has impacted his life, stating: “The way we use IT is changing all the time, so the way we support it as IT engineers changes all the time too. This rapid change is really exciting and keeps us on our toes, and it’s what I love most about the job I do. I’m certain that my apprenticeship helped my long-term career goals in a way that I couldn’t have done at university. The soft skills I learned such as effective communication and personal confidence were invaluable – they’re not something you learn at school. I now have the practical, technical and communication skills that are enabling me to progress much quicker in my career.”

National Apprenticeship Week 2025

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual event that brings together employers, apprentices, and educational institutions to highlight the positive impact of apprenticeships on individuals, businesses, and the economy. This year’s theme encourages everyone to share stories of success and showcase the value apprentices bring to their organisations.

As Evolve continues to prioritise apprenticeships, it aims to inspire other businesses to follow suit, strengthening the UK’s future workforce by offering high-quality training and real-world career opportunities.

For more information about Evolve’s apprenticeship programmes or its involvement with The 5% Club, please visit: https://www.evolvebg.co.uk/.