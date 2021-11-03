Ex-Wigan Council librarian heckles planners over Galleries' China links

Maureen O'Bern was fired by Wigan Council over criticisms she made about the local authority's partnership with a Chinese-backed business

Maureen O’Bern interrupted deliberations by shouting from the public gallery that members had "blood on their hands" if they backed the £190m redevelopment.

Plans to demolish the shopping centre and Wigan Market to make way for the new facilities were later given the green light.

A new modern market hall with stalls, shops and office space is set to be built alongside apartment blocks, food and drink outlets and entertainment venues.

An artist's impression of what the new development would like like on Market Street

A hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, ten-lane bowling alley and indoor mini golf are also planned as part of the Galleries 25 project.

But Wigan Council has been criticised for handing a £135m construction contract to BCEGI UK – a company which is owned by the Chinese state.

Ms O’Bern held images of Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps as she spoke from the public gallery, saying: “You’ve all got blood on your hands.”

After being asked to leave the public gallery, she continued, saying: “These people are being raped and tortured and being used for slave labour.

“Have you got any conscience? Because if you have, think long and hard before you go for this proposal.”

The meeting was temporarily adjourned until Ms O’Bern left the room.

The former council employee was fired from her role as a librarian in Leigh earlier this year after questioning the company’s involvement in the project.

The UK has formally recognised the persecution of the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province of China as a genocide – but trade still continues with the country.

BCEGI UK, the British branch of the company which is headquartered in Beijing, says it pays taxes and reinvests all of its profits within the UK.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, who is also the shadow foreign secretary, said she received assurances that the company has no links to the Xinjiang province.

The company is part of a joint venture partnership with developer Cityheart.

Speaking after the planning committee meeting, Cityheart director Warren Taylor said the company is "delighted" to have secured planning permission.

He said: “By working with the our appointed contractor, BCEGI, Wigan Council and the local community, we look forward to realising our vision and delivering a vibrant new destination for the town centre with green outdoor spaces and stunning buildings.

“This scheme will not only attract new visitors to the area but will also create an engaging community, breathing new life into the area and bringing with it long lasting social and economic benefits.”

The planning committee approved the hybrid application by 10 votes to four.