The Prime Minister has told Wigan Today that the awarding of Construction Technical Excellence College status to a local seat of learning will be a huge local boost.

In an exclusive interview, Sir Keir Starmer said that he was “pleased but not surprised” that Wigan and Leigh College had been one of the 10 further education institutions in the country to be selected to pioneer a new era of construction skills training.

The Government is putting up £100m to create state-of-the-art colleges which will produce 40,000 new builders, bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers and electricians over the next four years.

The aim is to fill an enormous talent gap while relying far less on parachuting in overseas workers, and fulfilling the Government’s ambitious house, school and hospital-building programmes.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says technical skills have equal merit to academic ones and Wigan and Leigh College will be at the forefront teaching and promoting them

Wigan and Leigh College already teaches construction skills at its Pagefield site, but now it will get a share of that £100m pot to introduce state-of-the-art facilities.

Sir Keir said: “This is really good news for the college and young people in the region.

"I am particularly conscious that people are frustrated that they have to get out to get on when they would rather stay local.

"We want young people to be able to train at their local college for highly skilled, well paid jobs, and it really reflects well on Wigan and Leigh College that this will be the case for local people.

Construction skills are already taught at Wigan and Leigh College

"There is a great pride in building houses, but doing it in your own community is particularly satisfying.

"It’s not just about having a well paid job, but the sense of pride in driving past places and being able to say for years afterwards ‘I played a part in building that.’”

The Prime Minister said that the CTEC scheme was “backing British workers” and that in future there would be far less need to rely so heavily on overseas tradespeople to fill the skills gap.

He added: “It also sends a message that we believe in technical colleges.

The Pagefield building will be home to the Construction Technical Excellence College

"I think we sometimes put too much emphasis on academic skills. My dad went to tech and was an engineer. These qualifications have equal merit.”

On the awarding of the CTEC status to Wigan and Leigh, he said: “I am very pleased but not surprised that Wigan and Leigh College has come through as one of the 10 centres to win the competition for designation.

"That’s because it has got a good foundation and a proven track record in construction skills.”

Makerfield MP Josh Simons said: “This is a huge moment for Wigan’s future - for kids and young people, adults who want to retrain or upskill. Wigan and Leigh College is a jewel in our borough and it will now become a jewel across the North West, driving growth and jobs in our towns for decades.

“People often ask why it matters who’s in power in Westminster. This is why. A Labour government has backed Anna Dawe and the fantastic team to put Wigan, Leigh, and the towns I represent at the heart of our country’s growth.

"Now, our people can become the bricklayers, electricians, plumbers, and construction workers ready to build our future.”

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “This is a huge vote of confidence in Wigan by our Labour government.

"We believe in the value of vocational education and apprenticeships and we are putting them at the heart of our plan to rebuild Britain.

"This investment is a recognition of the huge talent in towns like ours, and our determination to make sure young people here have the opportunities they’ve been denied for far too long.

“Wigan and Leigh College has long been a trailblazer, recognising the value of skilled trades and helping young people to succeed in apprenticeships and trade.

"It will now be at the heart of the nation – training the next generation of builders, electricians and carpenters our country so badly needs.

“Wigan already punches above its weight in construction, and with this investment, we will be able to do even more to give young people great careers and build the homes, transport links and infrastructure that the North needs to thrive.”

College Principal Anna Dawe said ‘We are very proud to be named as the Construction Technical Excellence College for the North West.

"It is a testament to the work undertaken by our construction staff and students.

"This accolade really resonates for a college that started life as a Technical Mining College over 100 years ago, in a borough that now has double the national rate of employment in the construction sector.

"Construction is pivotal to the economy of Wigan borough, Greater Manchester and the wider region so this is a real opportunity to provide a strong, co-ordinated response to the skills challenges facing the sector.”

The college will operate on a "hub and spoke” model, working with local training providers and employers to boost training standards and share expertise.

Currently, fewer than half of FE learners who gain a qualification go on to work in a relevant industry, but the Government says investment in these colleges will help to ensure learners are ready for work when they complete their qualifications.

To fill skills gaps and break down barriers to opportunity for young people, it has also launched the Youth Guarantee, ensuring that every 18 to 21-year-old in England will have access to an apprenticeship, quality training and education opportunities or help to find a job.