Eye in the sky: latest aerial pictures of Wigan's Cotton Works project

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Breathtaking new pictures of Wigan’s Cotton Works project give a bird’s eye view of how work is rapidly progressing.

Mill One – which by spring next year will be home to bars, a food hall, roof-top restaurant and dozens of businesses – has been enjoying a big reveal in recent weeks as scaffolding is peeled away after the brickwork has been refurbished and new windows installed.

Later phases of the multi-million-pound transformation of the old and abandoned Eckersley Mills will include scores of apartments in Mill Three, a new home for the roller rink, plus shops and a hotel.

.

1. The beauty of Mill One is being revealed after its brickwork was cleaned, new windows installed and scaffolding taken away

. Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
.

2. The roof-top space on Mill One is taking shape. It will have windows all round and will include a restaurant and bar

. Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
.

3. The surviving stonework shows that Mill One was built in 1884

. Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
.

4. Work on Mill One is expected to be complete by the end of this year

. Photo: Brian King

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice