Mill One – which by spring next year will be home to bars, a food hall, roof-top restaurant and dozens of businesses – has been enjoying a big reveal in recent weeks as scaffolding is peeled away after the brickwork has been refurbished and new windows installed.
Later phases of the multi-million-pound transformation of the old and abandoned Eckersley Mills will include scores of apartments in Mill Three, a new home for the roller rink, plus shops and a hotel.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.