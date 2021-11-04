Face mask breakthrough for Wigan firm

The certified and UKCA/CE marked range from international company Globus Group, whose Alpha Solway plant is in Golborne, will include one of the first transparent FFP3 grade face masks to be available to healthcare professionals and all industries relying on visual communication, delivering the highest level of respiratory protection.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the transparent mask offers a breakthrough for specific audiences, particularly children and the elderly as well as those suffering from hearing-impairments, learning disabilities, autism or dementia.

As Globus bosses say, being able to communicate properly with patients, especially those with communication difficulties, is crucial for patient safety and wellbeing in healthcare.

The new face masks in use

Effective communication, particularly in a healthcare setting, relies on positive non-verbal elements, such as expression and emotion.

Globus Group responded to this need by producing the new, innovative see-through HAIKA MX C and Alpha Solway HXC-2 and HXC-3 face masks.

The masks have been designed with the addition of a clear anti-fog front panel, positioned to prevent reflection and make lip-reading easier.

This helps to improve communication across the board, allowing the wearer to share a friendly smile and making conversation more natural and accessible.

This innovative clear mask range has been designed for enhanced comfort and breathability, as many frontline healthcare workers wear their masks for hours at a time. The masks can also be used for a wide range of applications in industries outside healthcare such as the public sector, retail, education and leisure and hospitality.

Alpha Solway MD Steven Binnie said: “The breakthrough of our transparent respiratory range will be invaluable for the estimated 12 million people across the UK who live with hearing loss and struggle to communicate with those wearing face coverings as the covid pandemic continues. Positive non-verbal communication has been shown to decrease patient anxiety and give better outcomes. And it gives the patient confidence that a physician is sensitive and understanding.

“While our current range of face masks and respirators offer the highest levels of protection, these new additions will add significant benefits.

“Our healthcare team have been working closely with NHS staff and this new product range was developed to help them in their interactions with patients and each other.”