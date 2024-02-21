News you can trust since 1853
Faces and places: 33 pictures from Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield over 75 years

This gallery of pictures dating from 1939 to 2014 features landmarks, businesses and their staff, events and visitors captured by our photographers or submitted by readers of Gerard Street, Ashton.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

Some of the more recent images came from our old Down Your Way feature in the Wigan Evening Post.

1. wwig-21-02-24-Gerard Street-NWUpload.jpg

2. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs (aka actor Alan Halsall) ready to sign autographs for young fans at the opening of the new Co-op Travel in Gerard Street

3. The top end of the cobbled Gerard Street, in around 1939 with the Gerard Arms on the right

4. It started as a joke with regulars, but Cross Keys landlord Alan Brown ended up raising £200 for good causes, including Wigan and Leigh Hospice, by having a swear box at his Gerard Street pub

