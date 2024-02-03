Family law mediator opens new office in Wigan to help people going through divorce and separation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family law solicitor Louise Cadman has opened Mediation Together in Appley Bridge, after seeing time and time again the cost delays and strain the court process was putting people under.

Louise says cases were taking up to 12 to 18 months to get through the court system, resulting in significant costs being incurred, often running into thousands of pounds, and many months of stress and delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise decided, having children herself, to try a new approach of helping people avoid the court system and reach their own civilised agreement.

Louise Cadman was a family law solicitor for 20 years before retraining as a family law mediator

Louise deals with children and finances following on from divorce and separation.

One of the main reasons for Louise’s move from practicing as a family law solicitor to becoming a family law mediator was to move away from the court work and help parents make their own decisions about their children’s future.

Louise said: “I would often tell clients that no-one knows your children better than you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise felt that as parents they were better placed to decide how their children’s future looks than being decided by a stranger sitting in a courtroom.

Louise says she would often deal with clients spending thousands of pounds between them arguing over finances which were often less than the solicitors’ costs at the end of the case.

Mediation is significantly cheaper than the court process, keeping more money in the pot to be divided between the parties.

Louise is from Shevington and wanted to return to the area where she grew up helping local people, but she also offers online appointments to help those further afield or those who may find an online appointment more convenient.