FASCINATING: pictures of Wigan's Mesnes Street, its landmarks, businesses and characters over the decades

Mesnes Street in Wigan has suffered more than most town centre thoroughfares during the tribulations of the retail scene. There is hope, though, that once the Galleries25 development is up and running, it will be a catalyst for the road’s revival. Perhaps the first sign of this is the imminent arrival of a new “afrofusion” restaurant there.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

In the meantime we can look back on busier times from the near and far past with this collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive.

1. Mesnes Street, WIgan

2. Mesnes Street in 1972

3. Doc's Symposium micro pub on Mesnes Street. June and Chris Docherty with manageress Katie Walters

4. Wigan artist Harry Walder, left, with bookshop owner Syd Smith and some of the original art owned by Syd in November 1990.Prints of Harry's work were sold in Syd's Mesnes Street shop

