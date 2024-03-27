Fashion shows, music and magic in packed day of entertainment in Wigan shopping centre
A vibrant fashion show and entertainment extravaganza will be held in Wigan this Easter.
Rebuild with Hope and The Brick are holding a free event named Fashion-Easter at the Grand Arcade on Thursday.
There will be fashion shows from 11am to 2pm, followed by pop-ups and in-store events from 3pm to 6pm.
The event is designed to bring people together and will include fashion showcases, magic performances, live music, singing and dancing.
People will be treated to mocktails, beauty treatments and pop-up shops and entertainment throughout the day.
