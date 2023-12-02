Father and daughter 'excited' as they plan to open new cafe
Darren Maloney, 52, and his daughter Esther Maloney, 23, are working as partners to open Thirsty & Co in Appley Bridge.
Esther has always wanted to start her own business, as she loves chatting to people, and she is looking forward to the new venture.
She said: “I’m feeling apprehensive and nervous but mostly excited.”
Before securing the premises on Hall Lane, Esther had a trailer where she would sell tea, coffee and cakes at community events.
Named the Thirsty Cup trailer, its legacy is set to live on in the name of the new cafe.
There is no opening date yet, as the duo are currently renovating the café themselves, but they hope to open the doors in the new year.
They want it to look like the sort of café you might stumble across while visiting the Lake District.