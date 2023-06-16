Father's Day treat for dads visiting Wigan borough shopping centre this weekend
Dads could be in for a Father’s Day treat when they visit a Wigan borough shopping centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Free goodie bags are being handed out to dads at Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh on Saturday.
Centre manager Karen Cox said: “We will surprise lots of fantastic fathers with our free goodie bags – just our little way of saying thank you for all that you do.
“We love our little random acts of kindness, presenting our shopper with goodie bags and seeing their faces light up in surprise.”