News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Father's Day treat for dads visiting Wigan borough shopping centre this weekend

Dads could be in for a Father’s Day treat when they visit a Wigan borough shopping centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Free goodie bags are being handed out to dads at Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh on Saturday.

Read More
'Everything is different': Wigan grandad reveals how he lost nearly five stone i...

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “We will surprise lots of fantastic fathers with our free goodie bags – just our little way of saying thank you for all that you do.

The goodie bags will be handed out to mark Father's DayThe goodie bags will be handed out to mark Father's Day
The goodie bags will be handed out to mark Father's Day
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We love our little random acts of kindness, presenting our shopper with goodie bags and seeing their faces light up in surprise.”

Related topics:WiganLeigh