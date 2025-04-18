First look inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse at Standish

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
Wigan’s newest restaurant – Hickory’s Smokehouse at Standish – was opening its doors for the first time today. (Friday April 18). The former Henry Africa’s and Charnley Arms on Almond Brook Road has undergone a huge makeover and was receiving its first customers at noon. Pictures on this gallery shows what lies in store for them both inside and out.

Hickory’s general manager Mark Hansen said: ‘We are beyond happy to be opening in Standish. I have been part of the Hickory’s family for over seven years now and I have to say, we have all been overwhelmed by the welcome we have had, and we cannot wait to introduce them to our new home and hopefully convert a whole host of new fans to all things BBQ!”

.

1. Southern style restaurant, Hickory’s Smokehouse at Standish: a warm welcome from the staff

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

2. Southern style restaurant, Hickory’s Smokehouse at Standish

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

3. Hickory’s Smokehouse at Standish: outdoor seating

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

4. Hickory’s Smokehouse at Standish: bar area

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Standish
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice