First Response Finance Raises Over £76k for Charity in 2023 

First Response Finance, the vehicle finance company with offices in Nottingham, Leigh, and Glasgow, donated a total of £76,323.18 to charity in 2023.

The business regularly raises money for Trussell Trust, a charity that supports a network of food banks, and Magic Breakfast, an organisation that provides children in need with nutritious breakfasts. Last year alone, First Response Finance collected an impressive £63,590.64 in aid of these two specific charities.

An additional £12,732.54 was raised by the company’s employees, with First Response Finance’s staff donating to a wide range of charities across the country and the local community. Some of these included the British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, Derby County Community Trust, MNDA, Alzheimer’s Society, Guide Dogs UK, Lancashire Guinea Pig Rescue, and Roxburghe House Hospice.

Jonathan Such, head of sales at First Response Finance, said: “We value the crucial role that charities play in supporting people from all backgrounds and walks of life. That’s why we strive to raise as much as we can during the year to help charitable organisations deliver the best care they can.

“Quite honestly, we wouldn’t have been able to accumulate more than £76,000 over the course of 2023 without the outpouring generosity of our people.

“Any money that our employees raise in aid of their chosen charity is matched by First Response Finance, and that same amount is given to our company charities. This means that, thanks to our matching scheme, a total of £21,624.68 was devolved to Trussell Trust and Magic Breakfast.”

Over the year, members of staff were actively involved in additional charity work, such as participating in the Dunelm ‘Delivery Joy’ campaign, volunteering at Emmanuel House Centre, and collecting donations for Long Eaton and Sawley Foodbank.

One team member is the chairman of Sherwood Seals Swimming Club, a special swimming club set up for disabled children and young adults. Likewise, another employee volunteers as a trustee at Guru Nanak’s Mission, a non-profit organisation providing food to the homeless, rough sleepers, and vulnerable people in Nottingham.

Such added: “It’s heartwarming to see that colleagues across the business have a huge impact on the lives of so many.

“To help our people in their charity efforts, we offer each employee one charity day per year, allowing them to take a day off to support a non-profit organisation of their choice.

“We also have a ‘give as you earn’ scheme in place, where members of staff can have money donated directly from their pay to their desired charity.

“In 2024, we will keep supporting several worthy causes and continue to devolve money to charities with the help of our people.”