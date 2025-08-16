A commercial property owner says that dumped waste in Wigan town centre back streets is blighting his chance of success.

Ian McDonald owns 7 Library Street, a former base to local law firms, but for the last five years it has stood vacant.

And despite investing £500,000 refurbishing it again, he says he is struggling to rent it to prospective business tenants because of the eyesore mess down the back streets.

He has accused Wigan Council of failing to respond, despite lodging numerous complaints.

Would you like to work in offices looking onto this?

There are at least five giant wheelie bins in Barracks Square which should be in compounds apart from bin emptying day, but they are left out in the alley the week round, then more and more waste is dumped around them.

Mr McDonald said: “It’s horrific. The binmen come and empty the bins but ignore all the bags of rotting rubbish around on the ground and the piles just get bigger and bigger.

"There’s a fridge been dumped there now too. I’ve seen needles, there are almost bound to be rats being attracted and once it becomes a mess, it encourages other people – probably not those living or working in Barracks Square to flytip their trash there too.

"I’ve spent a lot of money doing up these premises and there is a lot of positive work going on to improve Wigan town centre’s look and prosperity at the moment, but who is going to want to rent out offices, no matter how nice they are inside, when there are disgusting piles of waste to look out onto from the back windows?

Bins - which should be in compounds - and flytipped rubbish behind business premises on Library Street, Wigan.

"I have had lots of numbers and emails for contacting people at Wigan Council to sort things out but they have stopped answering me now.

"When we got planning permission for the premises there was a stipulation that the wheelie bin had to be kept in a compound, but no-one else seems to be adhering to that, even though there are council instruction stickers on each of the bins too.

"We have had contractors given parking fines by wardens in Barracks Square because it is referred to as a public highway. So why aren’t the owners of these bins held to account for letting them onto this so-called highway? They can’t have it both ways.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson, said: “Bin collections in this area are shared between both the Council and private companies. We have worked with the businesses and residents in this area previously to address issues around cleanliness, hygiene and have recommended options for bin storage and locks.

“An officer will visit in the next week to assess the situation and we will look any appropriate action or enforcement that can be taken.”

There are a number of improvements planned elsewhere on Library Street, including the creation of 26 apartments on the upper floors of the former Wallpaper Supplies building, in the process replacing the roof and creating a two-storey extension.​

It would include a “creative space” or “creative hub” which might be occupied by businesses. Mawdesley’s Cedar Farm hub, which is home to a number of artisans, has been suggested as a role model.

The facades of the existing businesses on the ground floor would be refurbished and four extra commercial units created, backing onto a refurbished Arcade Square.