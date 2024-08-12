For sale: 13 retail premises in and around Wigan which are currently on the market

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT
We have put together a list of retail premises in and around Wigan which are up for sale.

They include properties located in town centres and other areas of the borough, some of which already house businesses and others which are vacant.

All 13 of these retail properties have been listed on www.rightmove.co.uk.

Retail premises for sale in and around Wigan

1. Retail premises for sale

Retail premises for sale in and around Wigan

Six properties in Wigan town centre, from 54-58 Market Street, are on sale

2. Retail premises for sale

Six properties in Wigan town centre, from 54-58 Market Street, are on sale

Two commercial units - one used as a butchers and the other as a beauty salon - along with an upstairs flat on High Street, Golborne, are on sale for £300,000

3. Retail premises for sale

Two commercial units - one used as a butchers and the other as a beauty salon - along with an upstairs flat on High Street, Golborne, are on sale for £300,000

This building on Elliott Street, Tyldesley, which is home to Spring Deer Chinese restaurant, is up for sale at £300,000

4. Retail premises for sale

This building on Elliott Street, Tyldesley, which is home to Spring Deer Chinese restaurant, is up for sale at £300,000

