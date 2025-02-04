Former bank to become a bar as Wigan borough town centre bids to step up its night-time offer
Leigh Means Business has got the go-ahead to transform the former HSBC on Bradshawgate, Leigh, from Wigan Council’s planning team.
The building will get a new shopfront and rooflights along with a single-storey extension, while a shipping container in the rear yard will be used for toilets.
A report by a planning officer said: “The applicant seeks to convert the building into an independent unit to be used as a bar/drinking establishment.”
It said the site is in Leigh town centre’s principal shopping area and town centre conservation area.
A design and access statement, submitted by designer Nadar on behalf of the applicant, said there would be a “sympathetic restoration” of the vacant building, breathing new life into the property and to “set a precedent in the area of high-quality conservation”.