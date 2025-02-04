Former bank to become a bar as Wigan borough town centre bids to step up its night-time offer

Part of a former bank back to the 19th century is to be converted into a bar and drinking establishment as part of a long-term goal to boost the night-time economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Means Business has got the go-ahead to transform the former HSBC on Bradshawgate, Leigh, from Wigan Council’s planning team.

The building will get a new shopfront and rooflights along with a single-storey extension, while a shipping container in the rear yard will be used for toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by a planning officer said: “The applicant seeks to convert the building into an independent unit to be used as a bar/drinking establishment.”

Part of the former HSBC building in Leigh which will become a bar/drinking establishment

It said the site is in Leigh town centre’s principal shopping area and town centre conservation area.

A design and access statement, submitted by designer Nadar on behalf of the applicant, said there would be a “sympathetic restoration” of the vacant building, breathing new life into the property and to “set a precedent in the area of high-quality conservation”.

Grill shutters will be installed in front of bi-folding doors and existing windows will have the timber work restored and painted to match the facia detail.