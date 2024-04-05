Former Conservative club and function suite in Wigan to go under the hammer
Madisen Hall, on Market Street, Hindley – which housed Hindley Conservative Club for 125 years – is up for sale with a guide price of £75,000.
It was used most recently as a private function suite and has the function room, along with two offices and two toilets, on the ground floor.
There are also offices on the ground floor and in the basement, which are subject to a 999-year lease.
The large premises, which also previously housed a cinema, was home to Hindley Conservative Club for more than a century and Prime Minister Edward Heath visited in the 1980s.
In its heyday, the club attracted a full house most nights, but it moved to a smaller premises across the road in 2007 when its income and membership fell.
At the time, members blamed cheep supermarket booze and TV for the demise of the once-thriving club.
It survived for just six years in its new home, before that also closed.
John Maiden, who ran a butcher’s shop on Market Street, bought the Victorian building in 2007 and changed its name to Madisen Hall.
He spent tens of thousands of pounds renovating it so it could be used as a social club hosting wedding receptions, birthday parties and other functions.
According to Google, the venue has now permanently closed.
Auctioneers Allsop is opening the property for viewings on April 4, 8, 15 and 17, before the auction is held on Thursday, April 18.
To find out more, go to www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146278826.
