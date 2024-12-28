Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan hotel that was home to asylum-seekers for eight years has re-launched to paying guests after a major makeover.

The Britannia at Standish was the focus of many a heated political debate as it provided accommodation to hundreds if not thousands of migrants over that period, some locals welcoming them, others keeping out of their way and others showing hostility.

Several far-right demonstrations were held outside the Almond Brook Road premises, especially if there were reports or rumours that a Britannia resident had been involved in criminal activity or suspicious behaviour.

There was a wider political consensus that the hotel wasn’t an ideal location for asylum-seekers in the first place, but matters came even more sharply to a head when the Home Office announced that a second Standish establishment – Kilhey Court at Worthington – was also going to house migrants.

The newlt refurbished foyer to the Britannia Hotel, Standish

There were campaigns from across the political spectrum to reverse the decision and as the then Conservative government revealed plans to move away from the costly practice of accommodating migrants in hotels, first Kilhey Court stopped doing so and then in the spring of this year, it was announced that the Britannia would be following suit.

Rumours abounded thereafter about what would happen to the place including some, which have now proved totally unfounded, that Britannia group would sell up, the premises would be demolished and yet more homes would be built on the land.

Based in one of the most affluent areas of Wigan and sitting within walking distance of junction 27 of the M6, bosses clearly see a new future for the hotel and provided Wigan Today with virtual tour images of the freshly refurbished premises.

A spokesperson for Britannia said: “We are pleased to announce the reopening of the newly refurbished Britannia Wigan Hotel.

One of the newly refurbished bedrooms at the Britannia Hotel, Standish

“The hotel has previously been used as temporary accommodation for those in need.

"We sincerely appreciate the understanding and patience of the local community during this time.

“We are now excited to embark on this new chapter in the hotel’s history and welcoming guests once again.

"Following a comprehensive refurbishment, the hotel now boasts modernised rooms, updated conference facilities, and revived public spaces, all designed to offer exceptional comfort and style.

The hotel attracted protests including this one by members of the right-wing Britain First movement

“Every detail of the hotel has been thoughtfully reimagined to provide a contemporary and inviting atmosphere.

"All 124 en-suite bedrooms have been fully renovated with a soothing colour palette of blue and magnolia, complemented by fresh furniture including new chairs, desks, side tables, lamps, and wardrobes.

"The rooms also feature brand-new mattresses, headboards, and wall lights, ensuring an ideal setting for your rest and relaxation.

"Most bathrooms have also undergone renovations including new tiling on the walls, new flooring, sinks, mirrors, toilets and shower areas.

The bar area at the Britannia Hotel

"A grey and white theme has been employed to keep a clean and fresh tone.

"The hotel’s conference facilities have been transformed to offer a professional and stylish setting for both small meetings and large corporate events.

"With new brown carpeting, updated chairs and tables, and the addition of a TV for presentations, the revamped rooms are set to meet any needs you may have.

"The walls have been refreshed with a calming blue tone, adding a touch of elegance to the space.

“With newly updated flooring, a new dance floor, and upgraded coffee machine and toasters, guests can enjoy a fresh and inviting dining experience at our restaurant.

"New cabinets and blinds complete the stylish transformation, offering a comfortable, modern space for guests to enjoy their delicious meals.

A smartly refurbished bathroom at The Britannia Hotel, Standish

“The hotel’s bar has been updated with new tables and chairs, as well as a pool table for guests looking for a bit of fun. New beer lines have also been installed to enhance the selection of beverages.

“The reception area now greets guests with a clean, welcoming grey and white colour scheme.

"The space features new double-glazed windows that invite natural light into the bright and airy room, alongside new couches, tables, and televisions with Sky Sports. Thoughtful touches, such as plants, add a hint of nature to the space, making the hotel feel even more inviting.

“Just minutes from the M6 and in close proximity to local transport links, shops, and bars, Britannia Wigan Hotel’s complete refurbishment has elevated the property to a new level of modern comfort and style. Guests can now enjoy a truly upgraded experience, whether they are staying for business or leisure.”