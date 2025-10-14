Four Wigan borough businesses wishing to sell alcohol have applied for premises licences
They have been sent to Wigan Council for consideration and details have been published on the Public Notice Portal.
DT Wigan Ltd seeks a premises licence for Simply Thai Wigan, at 21 Hallgate, Wigan.
It wants to operate between 11am and midnight each day, and sell alcohol for consumption on the premises and play recorded music indoors between 11am and 11.30pm every day.
An application from Bwar Shwkree asks to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises at Premier, at 2A Wrightington Street, Swinley, between 8am and 11pm every day.
Heaton 2014 Ltd has applied for a licence for Feast at the Mills, at the Cotton Works, on Swan Meadow Road, Wigan.
It mirrors the terms of its existing licence, in that alcohol would be sold between 10am and 11pm every day, late night refreshments would be available between 11pm and midnight each day, and films could be shown between 10am and 11pm from Sundays to Thursday and from 10am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Genki Market Ltd, of 21 Railway Road, Leigh, has applied for a premises licence for opening hours of 10am to 8pm every day and to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between these times.
Premises licences are needed by businesses wishing to sell alcohol or late night hot food and drink and to provide public entertainment.
Anyone wishing to make representations about an application should email [email protected] or write to Licensing Section, PO Box 100, Wigan, WN1 3DS.