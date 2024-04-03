From leg casts to Parkrun: how a Wigan woman transformed her health with Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What was your journey like?

To be honest that first group was an eye opener and for someone who loves a glass of red wine – I was shocked at the amount of syns in just one glass.

So I took the plunge; paid my fee and here I am just shy of two years later. I have lost almost 3 stone in weight and have remained at target for just over a year. This plan isn’t a diet, it is a total mind set change and lifestyle choice but is something that can be incorporated into everyday life even by the busiest of people.

Sarah at the Heaton ½ marathon in January

What keeps you going?

When I hit target – I was like great; what next? I am now part of the Social team which keeps me focussed and in tune with how people feel about their journey’s and it also keeps me on track with mine.

So last September, I had an opportunity from my employer (The Co-operative Bank) to sign up to do the London Marathon in 2024 on behalf of Amnesty International. I am putting myself very much out of my comfort zone to run for a charity who firmly believes that together we can make a difference to the world we live in and for people who don’t have a voice – if an injustice happens to one – it happens to us all! I also believe in this wholeheartedly; so I was all in!

I have been training hard (that’s me at the Heaton ½ marathon in January) and the marathon is now 4 weeks away. If you want to show AIUK some love, please help support me.

Without my Slimming World family – I would never have been capable of running 26 miles; so if you want to join a group that isn’t just about weight loss but about gaining friends, family and a new lease on life – put your foot through the door and be the change you want to see – I am proof in the pudding (no pun intended) that it can make a total difference to your life. What’s stopping you!