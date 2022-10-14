Fund-raisers face their fears in mammoth hike and skydive for Macmillan Cancer Care

Wigan-based Jane Downey, who is Travis Perkins’ regional operations manager and mental health first aider, along with nine of her colleagues from the firm’s Cumbria and Lancashire branches, took part in a 30-mile walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group started at sunrise from Lancaster Castle, battling the torrential storm and finishing at Blackpool Tower that night.

The fund-raisers during their 30-mile walk

They aimed to raise £10,000 for Macmillan and have already smashed that target.

Fund-raising will continue as they head into their next challenge, where 25 staff members will take to the skies of Lancashire and jump 15,000 feet in a 120mph tandem skydive.

Jane said: “I’m so proud to be working with a team of people that are willing to put aside their fears and take part in our charity fund-raising challenges. Every single penny raised will be going to Macmillan.

"Cancer is a cause close to many of our hearts and although the majority of us were terrified at the thought of covering that distance and taking that initial step off the side, the fear doesn’t come anywhere close to what far too many of us and our loved ones face when affected by cancer.

“All donations no matter the size, foot rubs and words of encouragement will be massively appreciated by us all and Macmillan Cancer Support.”