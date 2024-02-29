Fundraising events to help a Standish one-year-old boy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick has cerebral palsy and his Mum and Dad, Ed and Nan Jennings, who run the popular Siam House Thai takeaway on Church Street, believe the treatment will give their son a better chance in life.

They have set up a crowdfunding page with a £50,000 target for the treatment and two events are being staged this Easter to help. Almost £20,000 has been pledged already. To raise even more, there will be a family fun day at Standish Social Club on Good Friday from 12 noon to 4pm and on Easter Sunday there will be a Sponsored Bike Ride from Asylum bar to Southport and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed said: “We would like to thank everyone who has contributed already to Patrick’s fundraising page. We have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from people across Standish and beyond.

Flyer

“The fundraising events at Easter will be really good fun as well as helping to reach our target for Patrick. Please support them.”