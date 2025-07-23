Wigan’s Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite has announced he’s opening his first “bricks and mortar” bakehouse near you.

Wrigthtington resident John, who won the third series of the show in 2021, later reached the final of Strictly, and now works as a chef, television presenter and author, launched the successful online bakery Ruff Puff Bakehouse, which has become well-known for its brownies and blondies that sell out in seconds.

But from Saturday July 26, you’ll be able to get your hands on one in person – when Ruff Puff Bakery opens at the popular Cedar Farm in Mawdesley.

John, 36, has taken to social media to say: “I’m so excited to say that we are opening our first bricks-and-mortar store. Ruff Puff Bakehouse will be opening in the summer, with a focus on Viennoiserie, pastry and of course brownies.

John Whaite at the new Ruff Puff Bakehouse

“It’ll be located in The Studios at Cedar Farm in Mawdesley. Cedar Farm was established by my lovely friends, The Bailllie Family way back in 1987 and I’ve bee going since I was a wee nipper.”

He added: “It boasts a huge range of independent businesses, from Roberts and Co coffee to Heather Scott Jewellery and some gorgeous candles, cards and gifts. There’s also the relatively new Food Hall.

“As some of you have guesses, we’ll be taking on the space from power pair Paul and Jacqui of Chocamor.uk.

"They’ve been so wonderful in helping us with the space while selling their own amazing brand, and so I’d like to wish Paul and Jacqui a very happy and peaceful next step in life.”