Giant tent pitched over canal near Wigan Pier: see why

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST

A new landmark not far from Wigan Pier has been catching the eye of motorists and passers-by in recent days.

At first glance and from certain angles it looks like a pristine white new marquee has been erected behind Bithell’s Waste Management on Westwood Road.

But closer inspection shows it to be elaborate scaffolding and canvas structure has been built around a gas pipe crossing the Leeds and Liverpool Canal on the Ince side of Henhurst Bridge on Chapel Lane.

A workman helping to put up the scaffolding explained that these were elaborate preparations prior to a decorating job.

The strange scaffolding and canvas structure over the canal near Chapel LaneThe strange scaffolding and canvas structure over the canal near Chapel Lane
The large pipe is to be shot-blasted back to the bare metal and then given a new lick of paint. No simple task when most of the structure is suspended over water.

The tarpaulins are to keep dust from the shot-blasting down and protect the newly-applied paint from the elements.

The work is expected to take three weeks.

