A new landmark not far from Wigan Pier has been catching the eye of motorists and passers-by in recent days.

At first glance and from certain angles it looks like a pristine white new marquee has been erected behind Bithell’s Waste Management on Westwood Road.

But closer inspection shows it to be elaborate scaffolding and canvas structure has been built around a gas pipe crossing the Leeds and Liverpool Canal on the Ince side of Henhurst Bridge on Chapel Lane.

A workman helping to put up the scaffolding explained that these were elaborate preparations prior to a decorating job.

The strange scaffolding and canvas structure over the canal near Chapel Lane

The large pipe is to be shot-blasted back to the bare metal and then given a new lick of paint. No simple task when most of the structure is suspended over water.

The tarpaulins are to keep dust from the shot-blasting down and protect the newly-applied paint from the elements.

The work is expected to take three weeks.