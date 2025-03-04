Giant tent pitched over canal near Wigan Pier: see why
At first glance and from certain angles it looks like a pristine white new marquee has been erected behind Bithell’s Waste Management on Westwood Road.
But closer inspection shows it to be elaborate scaffolding and canvas structure has been built around a gas pipe crossing the Leeds and Liverpool Canal on the Ince side of Henhurst Bridge on Chapel Lane.
A workman helping to put up the scaffolding explained that these were elaborate preparations prior to a decorating job.
The large pipe is to be shot-blasted back to the bare metal and then given a new lick of paint. No simple task when most of the structure is suspended over water.
The tarpaulins are to keep dust from the shot-blasting down and protect the newly-applied paint from the elements.
The work is expected to take three weeks.
