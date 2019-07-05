Golden days as store expands its range

Staff at the expanded outlet with Lynn Hughes, store manager, far right
Staff at the expanded outlet with Lynn Hughes, store manager, far right

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill group is expanding its retail offering in Wigan with the addition of a Country Casuals concession to its Golden Days Garden Centre store.

Country Casuals concession to its Golden Days Garden Centre store.

The team celebrated the launch of the new-look store with giveaways for shoppers.

Staff greeted the first 20 customers who made a purchase with a goody bag and the first 20 visitors to find envelopes hidden around the store were e rewarded with a voucher to spend on Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Country Casual and Ponden Home goods.

Lesley Olive, area manager for the store, said: “We’re excited to be expanding our offering in Wigan to include one of our much-loved brands – County Casuals.

“Our new-look store will have an enhanced offering to complement our existing Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home brands.