Golden days as store expands its range

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill group is expanding its retail offering in Wigan with the addition of a Country Casuals concession to its Golden Days Garden Centre store.

The team celebrated the launch of the new-look store with giveaways for shoppers.

Staff greeted the first 20 customers who made a purchase with a goody bag and the first 20 visitors to find envelopes hidden around the store were e rewarded with a voucher to spend on Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Country Casual and Ponden Home goods.

Lesley Olive, area manager for the store, said: “We’re excited to be expanding our offering in Wigan to include one of our much-loved brands – County Casuals.

“Our new-look store will have an enhanced offering to complement our existing Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home brands.