'Gorgeous new salon' opens as Wigan borough firm expands with move into larger premises

Hers & Sirs have upsized their kiosk in the mall at Leigh’s Spinning Gate shopping centre to a larger unit outside.

Staff set up shop in the kiosk in 2018 and built up a loyal customer base, leading to them needing more space.

The new salon has now opened in an external unit at the centre, between Spinning Slots Café and Nationwide Building Society.

Inside the new salon

It offers hairdressing and barber services to men, women and children, including dry and wet cuts, new styles, colours and hair style and care advice, along with a wide selection of hair care products.

Karen Cox, Spinning Gate’s centre manager, said: “This is the latest new store opening at Spinning Gate and we are delighted that Hers & Sirs have upsized their former kiosk within the centre to this gorgeous new salon, where customers can experience the best in hair care and styling. We receive regular compliments about the salon and the new store is a credit to them. We can’t wait to see customers relax and enjoy it. We wish them every success and continued growth in their gorgeous new salon.”

Kevin Wood, owner of Hers & Sirs, said “We are absolutely delighted to welcome clients old and new to our new salon. Our staff in the new salon have over 55 combined years of salon experience between them. The salon’s location within Spinning Gate, opposite Leigh bus station, is ideal for customers coming into town for shopping, a bite to eat or just nipping for a quick beauty pick-me up.”

