It opened their doors in the Grand Arcade, creating an additional seven jobs by doing so.

Founded in Durham in 1988, the newest store becomes one of more than 500 across the UK, and is now part of the multi-national AS Watson Group.

Its Wigan re-opening – after the previous store vacated The Galleries as it prepared for demolition – prompted customers to fill their baskets with discounted products.

Mike Matthews Grand Arcade Centre Manager with Savers Manager Alison Draper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Matthews, centre manager for Grand Arcade said: “Since announcing the return of Savers across our social media channels the response has been overwhelming with positivity and good luck messages.

“There’s certainly a lot of love for Savers, they’re a fantastic addition to the centre. I wish Alison the store manager and her team every success.”

They accept Grand Arcade gift cards that can be purchased online at www.grand-arcade.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional Area Manager, Leanne Hignett said: “It’s great for Savers to be back in Wigan, we have missed our regular customers and are looking forward to seeing them again and

meeting new customers.