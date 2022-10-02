Grand Arcade welcomes high street name back to Wigan
A Wigan shopping centre has welcomed the popular health and beauty chain Savers back to the town.
It opened their doors in the Grand Arcade, creating an additional seven jobs by doing so.
Founded in Durham in 1988, the newest store becomes one of more than 500 across the UK, and is now part of the multi-national AS Watson Group.
Its Wigan re-opening – after the previous store vacated The Galleries as it prepared for demolition – prompted customers to fill their baskets with discounted products.
Mike Matthews, centre manager for Grand Arcade said: “Since announcing the return of Savers across our social media channels the response has been overwhelming with positivity and good luck messages.
“There’s certainly a lot of love for Savers, they’re a fantastic addition to the centre. I wish Alison the store manager and her team every success.”
They accept Grand Arcade gift cards that can be purchased online at www.grand-arcade.co.uk