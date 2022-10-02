News you can trust since 1853
Grand Arcade welcomes high street name back to Wigan

A Wigan shopping centre has welcomed the popular health and beauty chain Savers back to the town.

By Matt Pennington
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:55 am

It opened their doors in the Grand Arcade, creating an additional seven jobs by doing so.

Founded in Durham in 1988, the newest store becomes one of more than 500 across the UK, and is now part of the multi-national AS Watson Group.

Its Wigan re-opening – after the previous store vacated The Galleries as it prepared for demolition – prompted customers to fill their baskets with discounted products.

Mike Matthews Grand Arcade Centre Manager with Savers Manager Alison Draper

Mike Matthews, centre manager for Grand Arcade said: “Since announcing the return of Savers across our social media channels the response has been overwhelming with positivity and good luck messages.

“There’s certainly a lot of love for Savers, they’re a fantastic addition to the centre. I wish Alison the store manager and her team every success.”

They accept Grand Arcade gift cards that can be purchased online at www.grand-arcade.co.uk

Regional Area Manager, Leanne Hignett said: “It’s great for Savers to be back in Wigan, we have missed our regular customers and are looking forward to seeing them again and

meeting new customers.

"We have lots on offer from fragrances, beauty, and home products. Come and say hello the team is ready to serve you”

