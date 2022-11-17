Firms with a big idea can get match funding worth up to £5,000 courtesy of the GC Business Growth Hub, as well as support from a local university or research facility.

Innovation Vouchers are available for local small and medium sized businesses (less than 250 employees) that have ambitions to grow.

All that is required is an innovative plan for a new service or product in addition to a willingness to invest £1 for every £1 received in funding.

Dharma Nurse, Senior Innovation Development Manager at GC Business Growth Hub

Grants of between £3,000 and £5,000 are available, with the programme open for applications between now and the end of the year.

Companies can use the funding for research and development, to access facilities or equipment and to take forward product design. Support with knowledge transfer and consultancy is also available.

To find out more and apply for an Innovation Voucher, visit: https://www.businessgrowthhub.com/innovation/services/funding.

Dharma Nurse, senior innovation development manager at GC Business Growth Hub said: “The Innovation Vouchers scheme is a fantastic opportunity for businesses in Greater Manchester to take their growth ambitions to the next level. Our local business community is brimming with ideas - and all many of them need is a helping hand to turn their dreams into reality.

“Investing in innovation isn’t always easy however, despite the R&D tax incentives which are available. Also, funding isn’t the only requirement - being able to tap into expertise and support is also vital and that’s where the Innovation Vouchers come in.”

Long-term partnerships are available via the scheme with Greater Manchester’s world class universities including The University of Manchester, Manchester Metropolitan University, The University of Salford, The University of Bolton, and The Science and Technology Facilities Council campus based in Daresbury. Recognised research institutions (usually not-for-profit)

can also provide expert advice and support through the voucher programme.

Support is available via the GC Business Growth Hub team with all aspects of the application process and decisions are usually made very quickly.

One Greater Manchester company which has already used an Innovation Voucher to help realise its growth ambitions is UBU Environmental Ltd.

UBU helps to keep Greater Manchester’s streets clean via its fleet of 120 road sweepers. The firm converts leftover road sweeping waste into ‘soil cake’ which has until now been disposed of in landfill at an annual cost to the firm of more than £300,000.

Innovation voucher funding is helping UBU’s ongoing efforts to find a more sustainable and efficient solution to the problem - which will allow the soil cake to be used safely in a range of environmental projects such as tree planting.

Russell Mansfield, Eco-Innovation Advisor at GC Business Growth Hub: “Many years of research, development and innovation have got UBU to the position it is in today - where a waste problem can now be transformed into a resource opportunity. With help from the Innovative Voucher scheme, including support from Manchester Metropolitan University, the waste material collected by its sweepers can now hopefully be diverted from landfill.