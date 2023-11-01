News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Greater Manchester Mayor pledges to return to Wigan centre after opening new building for trainees

Young adults with additional needs have somewhere new to develop their skills thanks to the generosity of the Wigan community.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham officially opened the new facility during a visit to The Hamlet in Ashton.

He cut the ribbon at the cabin, enjoyed a song performed by trainees and was given a short tour of the centre, where people aged 19 to 25 with special educational needs and/or disabilities can learn new skills and build their confidence.

Work on the new building would have cost £120,000 in total, but was funded using £58,000 in grants, donations from the community and through the support of local businesses, who gave materials and labour to the project.

It will be used to deliver sessions for the Duke of Edinburgh Award, by the community and for storage, while there are also plans to open a florist there.

Gemma Crompton, head of provision, thanked everyone who helped to create the new facility, particularly Ste “Rhino” Hughes who worked on it.

She said: “It’s heart-warming how the community has come together to make a difference for our trainees.”

She also hopes to invite Mr Burnham back to The Hamlet soon.

"It was a pleasure to welcome Andy to The Hamlet and it meant a lot to us that we had his support,” she said.

"He was so touched and he said this visit didn’t do it justice and he wanted to come back again. He said he will come on a non-official visit because he wants to see more of what we do.”

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham cuts the ribbon to officially open the new building.

1. The Hamlet

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham cuts the ribbon to officially open the new building. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Andy Burnham meets some of The Hamlet trainees.

2. The Hamlet

Andy Burnham meets some of The Hamlet trainees. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham meets staff, volunteers, trainees and local businesses who helped with the new project.

3. The Hamlet

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham meets staff, volunteers, trainees and local businesses who helped with the new project. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham poses for photos during his visit.

4. The Hamlet

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham poses for photos during his visit. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Andy BurnhamMayorGreater ManchesterWiganWork