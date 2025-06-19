Greenmount Projects expands on its mechanical department

Greenmount Projects has taken a significant step in its growth by adding a Head of Mechanical to its team, enhancing its capacity to deliver fully integrated, high-quality building solutions and reinforcing its position as a comprehensive service provider.

The mechanical department will be led by Dean Jolly, a seasoned industry professional with over 30 years of mechanical experience. Starting his career as a plumber, Dean has risen through the ranks to become a respected leader in mechanical services, bringing hands-on expertise, strategic oversight, and dedication to quality and innovation.

By bringing a mechanical lead, Greenmount Projects strengthens its end-to-end service model, delivering greater quality control, improved communication, and enhanced value throughout the lifecycle of every project.

Clients will now benefit from a more cohesive, efficient, and responsive delivery experience, with a single point of accountability from design to completion for its mechanical services.

Greenmount Vans in front of their HQ

“We’re proud to welcome Dean Jolly to lead our new Mechanical Department,” said Andy Coley, Operations Director of Greenmount Projects.

“Dean’s depth of experience and hands-on leadership style ensures that our clients will receive not only technical excellence but also an excellent level of service and attention to detail. This expansion allows us to offer a truly seamless experience, tightens our relationship with our supply chain and gives our clients more confidence in the consistency and quality of the work we deliver.”

The department provides a complete suite of mechanical services, including:

Plumbing – Full-spectrum plumbing services from installation to upgrades.

– Full-spectrum plumbing services from installation to upgrades. Heating – Energy-efficient system design and maintenance.

– Energy-efficient system design and maintenance. Ventilation & Air Conditioning – Comprehensive solutions for healthy and controlled environments.

– Comprehensive solutions for healthy and controlled environments. Sustainable Heating – Specialising in Air and Ground Source Heat Pumps for low-carbon performance.

– Specialising in Air and Ground Source Heat Pumps for low-carbon performance. Maintenance Contracts – Offering both planned and reactive support, as well as long-term servicing agreements.

– Offering both planned and reactive support, as well as long-term servicing agreements. Gas Services – Certified gas installations, servicing, and safety compliance.

With this strategic move, Greenmount Projects reinforces its position as a forward-thinking, self-delivering contractor, offering clients a seamless client journey.