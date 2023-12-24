A fast growing veterinary group is preparing to open a new practice in Wigan borough, which will initially create six new jobs.

Harrison Family Vets has started fitting out a newly built unit in Tyldesley, located just off Mosley Common Road. As part of its latest expansion, the group is now actively recruiting for clinic directors, veterinary surgeons, registered veterinary nurses and client care co-ordinators.

Among the innovative features of the Yorkshire-based vets' practice are waiting areas with bespoke pods, which are all spaced at least 2m apart, giving clients their own space and shielding pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room.

Kristie Faulkner, operations director (left) and Tim Harrison, managing director, from Harrison Family Vets (right).

The pods will also have their own screens displaying pet jokes and facts, as well as information about pet welfare and nutrition.

There are no reception desks and instead the front of house teams will have the autonomy to freely move around the practice and interact with clients and their pets. Separate cat and dog wards will also offer mood lighting, and music to create a calming atmosphere.

Harrison Family Vets launched in the UK in 2021 and currently has five practices nationwide.

Operations director Kristie Faulkner said: "Only pet owners can join our team, because you can’t fully understand our culture unless a pet is an integral member of your family.