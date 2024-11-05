Groups encouraged to showcase community ideas at special event

Wigan and Leigh Community Charity alongside Really Good Enterprise CIC are delighted to be hosting a ‘Pitch and Pie’ event at the Old Courts next Wednesday (November 13) on behalf of ‘Proper Good Social Investment’ to celebrate this year's Social Enterprise Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitch and Pie is an event designed for social enterprises and community groups to ‘pitch’ their idea to an audience and to a panel of local business entrepreneurs. The panel and the audience will vote on which idea they think is the best and the successful group/organisation will win the prize fund which has been sponsored by successful Standish Business Standish Energy.

The ticket money is also added to the prize pot so just by turning up to watch you are supporting your local community while finding out about some of the amazing projects in your area! Everyone is welcome and the audience will be served pies produced by students at Wigan and Leigh College and served by students from Fir Tree College CIC, a local independent specialist provision for adults with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsors Standish Energy are a growing electrical Installation company that have been around since 2012. Based in Standish with an office in Cumbria they cover the whole of the North of England, they specialise in commercial and domestic electrical installations including solar PV, CCTV, Fire alarm and emergency lighting as well as compliance and preventative maintenance

The Steering group from Wigan's Proper Good Programme

Two years ago Adam Prescott was made a Director of the company having started his working life as an apprentice. Adam said: "I’m a firm believer that hard work and determination coupled with a nurturing attitude to all those around you reaps the benefits over the long term."

Standish Energy are committed to supporting their local community supporting projects such as youth sport, breakfast clubs and now Pitch and Pie!

The aim of the event is for community groups and social enterprises to showcase their idea for an improvement to their community. Not only will local entrepreneurs be on hand to ask questions and offer tips on the night but many have kindly donated their time to offer ongoing support to the winning local enterprise!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the prize pot of cash and business mentoring, the winner will also receive corporate hospitality at Wigan Athletic. The winner will be able to split their mentoring hours based on their needs and wants to support their social enterprise or community group to grow.

The event takes place at The Old Courts on Wednesday 13th November and everyone is welcome to attend. To buy tickets head to Ticket Tailor and search Pitch and Pie Wigan or click here https://bit.ly/PitchandPieWigan

The winners will also be celebrated at a lunch to mark Social Enterprise day taking place in the Town Hall. The lunch is part of a celebration of Social Enterprise in the borough and runs from 10am until 3pm. There are 2 drop in sessions 10-2 and 2-3 where anyone with an interest in social enterprise can attend.

All local businesses are encouraged to come and see how to enhance their brand by getting involved in community projects. They can also offer to support by offering their services as a critical friend or volunteering to help out!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisations pitching at the event so far include Equine Escapes CIC , Brighter Better Orrell ; Mind Body Heath CIC, Wigan Autistic Theatre Company, Lets Shape our Creativity CIC, Ekhaya Empowerment CIC and a team of young social entrepreneurs from Wigan Youth Zone.