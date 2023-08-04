MM Management, which was established in 2019, is now resident at Elizabeth House in the Wigan Pier Quarter next to the town centre, taking 1,000ft sq to accommodate its growing team.

It currently employs nine people and has grown significantly over the past two years, thanks to a number of high-profile projects in the region.

The company is currently working as employers agent and quantity surveyor on the £130m regeneration of Wigan Galleries, working closely with Wigan Council and developer Cityheart.

Some of the team located in the Wigan office (right to left): Chris Hextall, Andrew Farrell, Marc Darné, Sandy Black

It is also working on projects with national developer Moda, including New Garden Square in Birmingham and CityRise Interchange Homes on the development of Stockport Interchange.

Director and head of the North West office, Chris Hextall said: “We are incredibly focussed on ensuring we have a specialist team of highly experienced construction consultants and securing the office space in Wigan provides us with the space needed for our continued expansion in the region.

“We have recently made several new appointments, the majority of whom, are located in and around the Wigan area, and we realised that now was the time to set down roots in the heart of the town.

“One of our largest scale projects is the redevelopment of Wigan Galleries, and being in close proximity is particularly advantageous to us.”

Leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux, said “Chris and his team are working on the Galleries redevelopment, a hugely exciting and important project for our town and it’s great to welcome them to Elizabeth House; part of the Wigan Metropolitan Development Company (WMDC).

“The WMDC provides affordable office and industrial space in Wigan borough, enabling us to create places for companies to make and grow their home here.”

MM Management managing director Michael Beverley said: “MM Management currently has a pipeline of projects totalling in excess of £285m construction value that are located across the country from Glasgow down to Kingston.

“The connectivity that Wigan has to the rest of the UK due to the West Coast Main Line is a huge draw for us as we have also have employees based in Glasgow.”