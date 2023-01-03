Gym, tanning salon and cafes will form part of growing development in Wigan borough

Wigan Council has approved proposals for Parr Bridge Retail Park in Tyldesley, which also include two retail units, cafes and restaurants within three other new spaces.

The Mosley Common Road site already contains a drive-through Starbucks, a Lidl supermarket and a nursery from the previous two phases of development.

Parr Bridge Retail Park

Site owners Flexdane Ltd already had plans approved for the third phase, but wanted to change what the retail units would host.

As many as 154 homes are currently under construction just off the site – the residential side of this development.

“Now known as Parr Bridge, the site is effectively split into two parts, the residential element to south and east which was purchased and currently being built by Bellway Homes and the commercial element to the north and west,” a planning statement said.

“Work on the residential element of the site is well under way and following agreement of the reserved matters by the planning authority for phases one and two of the commercial element, the children’s day nursery as well as a discount food store have been completed and, more recently, a drive-through coffee shop.”

Flexdane Ltd is looking for businesses to go to the commercial development, which is says is “the heart of this new up and coming area”.