From a £1.7bn Assura takeover and scrutiny of the Evri-DHL merger, to key planning reforms, Zara’s sales boost, and Heathrow’s runway plea - here are today’s top UK business stories.

Assura has supported a £1.7 billion takeover bid from private equity-backed Sana Bidco. The offer, from firms KKR and Stonepeak, trumps a rival bid from Primary Health Properties. Assura’s board cited fewer financial risks and stronger value for shareholders. The deal marks a major shake-up in the healthcare property sector.

Heathrow Airport expansion plea and Zara sales boost: More Business in Brief

Britain’s competition watchdog is probing Evri’s merger with DHL’s UK parcel arm. The CMA fears the deal could reduce competition in the postal sector. It’s calling for public comments by June 25. The tie-up creates one of the UK’s biggest delivery firms.

MPs have backed key planning reforms seen as vital to Labour’s 1.5 million homes pledge. The Planning Bill passed with a majority of 132 in the Commons last night. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said it would “get Britain building again.” But critics warn it could lead to “uninspiring concrete boxes.”

Zara owner Inditex has reported a rise in sales, despite global economic uncertainty. Sales rose six per cent from May to early June, boosted by strong demand for spring and summer lines. Quarterly revenues hit £7 billion, up more than four per cent from last year. The fashion giant is also trimming its store numbers to boost efficiency.

Heathrow Airport says it’s time for an “honest conversation” about expansion. It comes after another record month, with 7.2 million passengers passing through in May. The airport warns that growing demand will soon outstrip capacity. Plans for a third runway are set to be submitted to the Government this summer.