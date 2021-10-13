Here's how you can become a lorry driver for Heinz in Wigan

Though they are not currently advertising for drivers, you can create an alert here which will let you know when jobs become available through logistics firm Wincanton.

Requirements of the job include holding a Class 1 HGV licence, also known as a category C + E license, which allows you to drive vehicles that are seven and half tonnes and above.

Main duties of the role will be delivering and collecting Nationwide to National and Regional Distribution Centres as well as production plants.

Other responsibilities include advising the depot of any problems and changes to schedule, ensuring the organisation and accurate completion of all related paperwork, participation in driver de-brief sessions at the end of each shift and contributing towards the improvement of processes/methods of operating practices.

Requirements are that you must hold a valid Class 1 licence, must not have more than six points on your licence, must hold a valid Driver CPC licence, must hold a valid digital tachograph card and must have a minimum 12 months Class 1 driving experience.

You can find more information about Wincanton here.

The Heinz plant entrance in Kitt Green