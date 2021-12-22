High steaks as Wigan butcher offers award-winning prime beef

In his continuing quest to buy the best for customers’ Christmas tables, David Green again mounted a cross-border foray to Skipton Auction Mart, where for the second year running he bagged the title winner, a Limousin-cross heifer from the Critchley beef farming family at Mercer Farm, Hutton.

The prime meat is now on sale at K&J Green Butchers’ two shops in Standish and Heskin.

The firm regularly sources cattle from the Critchleys – they farm just 10 miles away - and once again had to beat off fierce competition at the Skipton ringside from other leading retail butchers in order to secure the supreme champion, paying top price of £3,252 for the privilege.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championship-winning local farmer Robert Critchley, owner David Green and Skipton Auction Mart’s general manager and auctioneer Jeremy Eaton

Greens also acquired another prime beef champion from the same home three years ago.

Fourth generation butcher Mr Green said: “Buying locally means we can closely monitor quality, as well as ensuring full traceability and reduce food miles.

“We are also great believers in supporting our local agricultural communities and, in turn, the local economy.

“It’s a recipe for success that continues to prove extremely popular with our customers.”

David Green at K&J Green Butchers’ Standish shop, joined by manager Jeanette Chadwick, left, and Louise Saile

The champion beef has been fully matured to maximise both taste and texture and is now being served up as festive roasts and in all other popular cuts at the two shops in Withington Lane, Heskin, which has been in Green family hands for well over a century, and Preston Road, Standish, launched last year.

Mr Green added: “It’s another fantastic feast of festive fatstock and, supplemented with locally reared prime lamb, pork, turkeys - and more, it’s all set to be our best Christmas on record.

“Importantly, while we have gone to extraordinary lengths to secure some of the best meat that money can buy customers can rest assured that it will be available over our shop counters at our normal prices. Let’s call it another special Christmas present for our ever-loyal following!”