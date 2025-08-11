A former Wigan pub which reputedly once put up Oliver Cromwell for the night is going under the hammer.

The Hesketh Arms on Shevington Moor, Standish, dates back to the 17th century and before it closed in the late 2000s was particularly popular with families because it not only had a restaurant but also a playground and animal enclosures.

After it shut, local campaigners, fearing that it might be demolished, secured grade two listed status for the building because of its historical and architectural significance. Many were surprised that it didn’t already have that protection.

Homes were eventually built at the rear, where the play area and farm once stood, and the one-time hostelry itself became residential, while retaining many of its original features.

Even the pub’s name remains proudly on a side wall.

The five-bed home is on the market for £295,000.

The marketing blurb reads: "This remarkable Grade II listed property, steeped in local history and believed to date back to the 17th century, offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Standish's heritage.

"Once known as The Hesketh Arms, this impressive stone detached home blends historical charm with modern living.

"Boasting approximately 3,858ft sq of living space, this property presents versatile options for its next owner.

"It could be maintained as a spacious family home, converted into three separate dwellings, or transformed into an HMO, subject to necessary permissions."

The ground floor includes a vast kitchen area, formerly the original bar, extending over 34ft which connects to a “winery,” “library” and pantry. A “snug,” complete with a wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden, are said to offer a cosy retreat. A grand reception room features original wall panelling, beams, and oak parquet flooring, while a study boasts a half-exposed stone wall and open fireplace.

Ascending the wide staircase, the first floor has five characterful bedrooms, each with unique features. “The Tower Room” includes a vaulted mezzanine and hand-crafted leaded windows, while “The Four Poster” bedroom impresses with high ceilings and solid wood floorboards.

A family bathroom, additional WC, and laundry area complete this level.

Pattison Auctions is handling the sale.